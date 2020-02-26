Modi urged to shun Mulish attitude over Kashmir issue

Islamabad, February 26 (KMS): Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman of J&K Students and Youth Forum has called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shun his mulish attitude as he could never be able to sweep the explosive Kashmir issue under the carpet.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement said that despite Modi’s supplications, his patron Trump went public about the reality of the Kashmir knot in his press talk.

He said that Trump’s candid statement on Kashmir should serve the Modi regime as an eye opener, making it abundantly clear that in 21st century it would only be naive to think that fundamental political rights and freedoms could be usurped through suppression.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s League vice chairman and APHC-AJK leader, Syed Aijaz Ahmad Shah has expressed serious concern over the violent crackdown operations in Tral and other areas of South Kashmir.

Syed Aijaz Ahmad Shah in a statement while condemning the arrest of youth and young boys by Indian forces during door-to-door crackdown operations in Pulwama and Shopian districts urged the world community to take notice of the worst situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that even in Indian minorities mostly Muslims and Dalits are under big threat of the fascist regime in India, which is hell bent upon making them a second class citizen.

He also urged United Nations, the United States, United Kingdom, China, Turkey and Malaysia to intervene and resolve Kashmir dispute as per United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

