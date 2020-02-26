Pakistani envoy meets German Parliament speaker, discusses Kashmir issue

Berlin, Feb 26 (KMS): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, Jauhar Saleem, on Tuesday apprised Bundestag (German Parliament) Speaker on the ongoing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir — highlighting the continued human rights violations and heightened tension in the region.

Saleem and the speaker held discussions during a detailed meeting at Parliament President Wolfgang Schauble’s office.

The peace process in Afghanistan, with reference to of the ongoing talks between US and the Taliban, also came under discussion during the meeting.

Germany has the second-largest contingent within the NATO-led, non-combat mission resolute support in Afghanistan, the mandate of which has to be renewed yearly by the German Parliament.

Within the context of relations between Pakistan and Germany, bilateral economic and development cooperation, the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were touched upon.

The ambasasor noted that due to the GSP Plus, trade between Pakistan and the EU had risen more than 50 percent and had maintained a very balanced composition.

It was also agreed to have more frequent parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

