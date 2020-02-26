Troops launch CASO in Pulwama

Indian police arrest two youth

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district, today.

The troops cordoned off Kareemabad area of the district and launched house-to-house searches. A large number of Indian police personnel and troops have been deployed in the area, causing huge inconvenience to the local people. The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested two youth during a raid in Gulbugh area of Pulwama, late last night. The police dubbed the arrested youth, Aaqib Maqbool Lone and Naser Ahmed Hurra, as over ground workers of mujahideen.

