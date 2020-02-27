India committing gross rights violations in IOK: Zamrooda

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): KashmirTehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib has said that atrocities like ban on Internet and arrest and harassment are gross violations of human rights by Indian forces in Kashmir.

Zamrooda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar said the authorities in violation of international laws are using brute force to suppress Kashmiris’ demand for right to self determination. The fact is, she added, freedom movements can never be suppressed through such tyrannies.

Zamrooda Habib appealed to the United Nations, United States of America, EU,United Kingdom, China, Turkey and Malaysia to put pressure on India to give the people of Kashmir their to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Khawateen General Secretary and APHC-AJK leader, Shameema Shawl in her statement while demanding the UN to conduct the promised plebiscite and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir demanded the release of all political prisoners and Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masaerat Aalam Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and High court Bar Association General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Bhat languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

She urged the international community, especially United Nations and EU, to send their fact-finding missions and stop the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...