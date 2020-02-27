India’s Aug 5 actions internationalized Kashmir issue: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi, February 27 (KMS): The Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said that Kashmir issue has been internationalised as India’s actions on August 5, 2019 made the situation worse in the territory.

Addressing a press conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday he said, “Life has come to a halt in the region. There is a communication lockdown. This is not a regional issue between the two (countries any longer); it is one of the biggest humanitarian issues [in the world today].”

He said, “International media and human rights organisations have condemned the India’s move and the UN chief has also called for an end to the human rights violations.” “Our country’s leadership has done its best to highlight the issue. Pakistan is standing by the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Pakistan and India are two nuclear powers and there is no space for war between the two countries, he said in his first-ever public briefing to the media.

He said, India is playing “dangerous games” at the Line of Control (LoC) to divert attention from internal issues, but Pakistan Army stands ready to respond to any misadventure.

Iftikhar said, “Whenever the country has faced difficult times, the armed forces and the people have faced them bravely.”

“February 27 is a bright day in the history of Pakistan,” Maj Gen Iftikhar said, referring to the downing of two Indian fighter jets on this day, last year. “Whether there are internal or external dangers, we are ready. The military is aware of our enemy’s covert operations,” he said.

On a question about Indian military leaders’ recent threats, the DG said “Pakistan is keeping an eye on the Indian military’s preparedness.” “Our core capability is 100% ready. If India ever tried [to start a war] we will be ready for them,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...