Peace, democracy linked with kashmir solution: Professor Butt

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Gani Butt has said that India and Pakistan should accept the reality that promotion of peace and democracy are linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a gathering at Tral in Pulwama said war is not an alternative, but dialogue is the only way out toward a better tomorrow.

He visited Tral to condole the demise of senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Advocate Ali Mohammad Sheikh. Recalling the contribution of the deceased in the social and political awakening of the people, Professor Butt said, “Throughout his life Sheikh Sahib worked selflessly for the welfare of his people and we need to emulate this spirit.” He extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

