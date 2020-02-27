Raja Najabat visits Hurriyat AJK office in Islamabad

Islamabad, February 27 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain visited the Hurriyat AJK office in Islamabad, today.

The Hurriyat AJK chapter invited Raja Najabat Hussain. He was welcomed by Syed Faiz Naqshbandi along with the other Hurriyat AJK leaders in the office.

The Hurriyat leaders vehemently hailed the activities of JKSDMI and its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at global level. They also thanked him for bringing delegations from Britain, Europe and European Parliament regarding Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders requested Raja Najabat to continue his organized efforts for raising the Kashmir dispute and Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by Indian troops at international forums.

Raja Najabat Hussain thanked Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and other members and assured them of his full cooperation, adding that every stone would be turned to raise the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi speaking on the occasion said, he respects all those who project the voices of the people of occupied Kashmir and urged Raja Najabat to accelerate his diplomatic efforts for highlighting the Kashmir dispute.

Besides Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, others who participated in the function included Muhammad Hussain Khateeb,Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Pervez Ahmad Shah Advocate, Syed Ejaz Shah, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Raja, Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Malik, Nisar Ahmad Mirza, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Mian Muzaffar, Zahid Ahmad Safi, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Aftab Ahmad Butt, Saleem Haroon, Shameem Shawl, Adeel Mushtaq Wani and Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood.

Like this: Like Loading...