Continued military siege in occupied Kashmir denounced

Islamabad, February 28 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement has denounced the continued military siege and curbs on communications means in occupied Kashmir and described it the worst kind of human rights violation.

APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the people of Kashmir had been engaged in a peaceful struggle for securing their right to self-determination and would continue it till complete success.

He said that the Indian government had repealed the special status of occupied to change its demography. He added, now non-Kashmiris would be settled in the occupied territory but the people of Kashmir would strongly resist it.

He deplored that the Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris especially youth in the cordon and search operations. He added that India had besieged eighty lakh Kashmiris since August 5, last year, due to which they were facing severe hardships.

Imtiaz Wani paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops and said that the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people could not be suppressed through such cheap tactics.

He urged the United Nations to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...