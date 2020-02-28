Coronavirus: IOK students in Tehran want to return home

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): The Kashmiris in Iran are distressed and panic-struck as they want to leave the coronavirus impacted Iran and return home at earliest.

Many students from Srinagar pursuing MBBS and M.D from Tehran University of Medical Sciences while talking to media persons in Srinagar over phone said, “We wanted the embassy to evacuate us, but our requests regarding evacuation remain unreciprocated. It seems they won’t as the emergency hasn’t been declared yet in Iran.”

“We are more than 200 students. There are cases of coronavirus in hospitals. Our parents are worried. And we are confined to our rooms,” they said.

The email sent to the Indian embassy in Iran responded by saying they have forwarded our request to the Iranian division of embassy, said one of the students in Iran.

“Our parents are worried. Going home is the only solace we see right now,” the students said. “The university is shut, exams are cancelled. We are facing problems even in booking flights as most of them are already booked and indirect flights have been cancelled,” they added.

