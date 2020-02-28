Kashmiris struggling to get freedom from Indian occupation: Waza

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that the Kashmiris are struggling and sacrificing their lives to end the illegal occupation of their homeland by India.

The JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the harassment and arrest of youth during the cordon and search operations. He said that the Kashmiri people were duty-bound to take the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion.

He hailed spirit of the Kashmiris and commended their commitment towards the ongoing freedom movement. “Kashmiris will never budge and will continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion. Sacrifices rendered by youth are praiseworthy and exemplary,” he added.

Meanwhile, APHC AJK chapter leader and the JKPL Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad said that politicians like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Baig, Usman Majeed and others had presented themselves as the new facilitators of the RSS-BJP and such people must be taken as traitors of the Kashmir cause.

