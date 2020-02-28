Modi regime has broken all records of terrorism: DFP

Islamabad, February 28 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has denounced the massacre of Muslims in India and termed it as the worst kind of state terrorism.

In a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Modi-led fascist regime had broken all records of terrorism, deceit and deception by letting loose its armed goons to mount murderous attacks on hapless Muslims in New Delhi.

He said that mob-lynching, killing and maiming of Muslims continued unabated and the police and BJP leaders were seen raising slogans encouraging crowds to chant “shoot the traitors”.

Referring to recent surge in hate crimes against Muslims in India, Saghar said that ethnic cleansing of Muslims was part of a sinister design aimed at wiping out minorities from India. “This ever-growing fascist mindset intrinsic to RSS ideology has now virtually taken over India,” he said, adding that it was the same mindset that was the main cause behind the deadly riots in Indian Gujarat where thousands of Muslims including men, women and children were burnt alive when Modi was chief minister of the state.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of the situation. He also said that it was high time that the Muslim world should come out of hiding and use its political and diplomatic clout to stop the relentless bloodshed of the Muslims who were being ruthlessly killed by blood-thirsty goons having a tacit support of the Modi government.

