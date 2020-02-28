Muslims’ massacre in India condemned

Islamabad, February 28 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf has strongly condemned the massacre of Muslims in New Delhi, India, and termed it a state-sponsored anti-Muslim pogrom.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the anti-Muslim violence in India should jolt the conscience of the materialistic west and evoke censure from all the democratic capitals that believe in freedom and liberty.

He said that the fascist Modi regime was hell bent upon persecuting Muslims and reducing them to second class citizens while at the same time pushing its Hindutva ideology beyond the borders which certainly would culminate in a human catastrophe of horrendous proportions.

He warned that the world silence would bring the entire region to ruin as this evil if let a free run would bring forth nothing but bloodshed and devastation.

He impressed upon the world community and the Muslim Ummah to realise the imminent dangers posed by this communal monster and to take strong and solid measures to force the Modi regime to change its inhuman behaviour.

He also deplored the silence of the Muslim world on the Muslims’ massacre in India.

Like this: Like Loading...