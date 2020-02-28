Prevailing grim situation in IOK highlighted

Muzaffarabad, February 28 (KMS): An important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir refugees was held in Bagh, Azad Kashmir, today.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran, presided over the meeting while President of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees Welfare Society, Muhammad Lateef Lone, also attended it.

The two leaders highlighted the prevailing grim situation in occupied Kashmir and stressed the need for greater unity among the Kashmiris for the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Qazi Imran deplored that India had crossed all limits of brutalities in occupied Kashmir when it scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019 and converted the entire territory into a big prison where 8 million Kashmiris had been imprisoned on which the whole world is silent.

He said, at such time the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir should unite and raise their voices for their oppressed brethren in occupied Kashmir.

The refugees’ representative, Farooq Butt, also addressed the meeting, which was participated among others by Farooq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Sarwar Lone, Khalil Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and Muhammad Jehangir.

