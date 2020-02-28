UN rights chief concerned over HR abuses in IOK, anti-Muslim violence in Delhi

Geneva, February 28 (KMS): The United Nations human rights chief has expressed serious concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir and the escalating anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi.

Occupied Kashmir has been under a repressive lockdown for nearly seven months while a number of people have been killed during peaceful protests against the controversial citizenship act in New Delhi.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, addressing the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva regretted that no steps have been taken to address excessive use of force and other serious human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

She noted that as many as 800 people including political leaders and activists reportedly remain in detention. “Schools, businesses and livelihoods have been disrupted by the continued heavy military presence,” she said.

The high commissioner also noted that the Indian government has partially restored mobile and internet services, after a decision by the Indian Supreme Court. However, she added that the authorities continue to impose excessive restrictions on the use of social media.

Michelle Bachelet said that in India more broadly, the Citizenship Amendment Act adopted last December is of great concern. Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed in a mostly peaceful manner, their opposition to the Act, she said.

The high commissioner expressed concern over reports of police “inaction” in the face of attacks against Muslims by Hindu groups, as well as previous reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters.

“This has now widened into broader communal attacks, with 24 people killed since Sunday 23 February. I appeal to all political leaders to prevent violence,” she added.

It is to mention here that Michelle Bachelet in her inaugural speech at the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in September 2019 had also expressed concerns about restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has also published two reports on human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir. These reports published in June 2018 and July 2019 were dismissed by India.

