UN urged to play role in stopping killing of youth in IOK

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has urged the United Nations to play its role in stopping the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that more than 8 lakh Indian troops had steped up killings, arrests and beatings in the occupied territory and the UN should take notice of it.

He said that striving for securing their birthright, right to self-determination was a democratic right of Kashmiris and suppressing it through military might by India was an imperialistic and colonial tactic and a serious violation of human rights.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that India had turned occupied Kashmir into a big jail and added that the teams of international human rights organizations including UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and the International Committee of Red Cross should visit the occupied territory to observe the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris and the common people.

