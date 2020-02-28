World realizes urgency involved in Kashmir settlement

Prevailing grim situation in IOK concerns Un rights chief

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the international community has started realizing the urgency of settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations for ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the recent statements of the UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, and the US President, Donald Trump, on Kashmir showed that the world was concerned about the implications of the unresolved Kashmir dispute. He pointed out that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s efforts to dub the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle as terrorism have failed and now India’s real face stands exposed in front of the entire world.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley continued to remain under Indian military siege and broadband and mobile internet suspension on 208th consecutive day, today.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of youth and harassment of people during cordon and search operations in the occupied territory. He said that the Kashmiri people were determined to take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion, despite the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

The Illegally detained ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the UN to play its role in stopping the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

In Geneva, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, addressing the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council expressed serious concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir and the escalating anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi. Occupied Kashmir has been under a repressive lockdown for nearly seven months while at least 42 people have been killed during peaceful protests against the controversial citizenship act in New Delhi, during last few days. Michelle Bachelet deplored that no steps have been taken to address excessive use of force and other serious human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

