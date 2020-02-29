‘Continued siege causes severe hardships to IOK people’

Islamabad, February 29 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majid Malik, has said that Indian military siege in the occupied Kashmir has entered 209th day, today, and the people are facing the enormous difficulties.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Narendra Modi first wreaked havoc with the Muslims of Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister and now he had started killing Muslims in New Delhi along with occupied Kashmir.

He said that Muslims were being burnt alive inside their houses and their properties were being destroyed but the international community and the UN have become silent spectators. In addition to killing Kashmiri youth, Indian police are arresting them and sending them to prisons and torture centres.

He said that the Indian government had a misconception that it could suppress Kashmiris’ sentiment through suppression and oppression. He said that it was in the interest of India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and take solid steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute for bringing permanent peace in the region.

