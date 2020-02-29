Indian govt grants sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi, February 29 (KMS): The Indian government has granted sanction to Delhi police to prosecute former President of Delhi’s Jawaharlal University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Kanhaiya Kumar, and others in the 2016 sedition case.

On February 09, 2016, some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, held a protest in the campus against the execution of prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru. The organizers of the event were former members of the Democratic Students Union (DSU). Four days after the event, JNUSU President, Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police and charged with sedition.

A senior police officer told media that they had received the sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on February 19 wrote to the Delhi Home Secretary requesting to expedite the process of grant of sanction in the JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

A Delhi court had asked the government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others. “A new government has been formed, send a reminder,” the judge said.

The court has now kept the matter for hearing on April 03.

