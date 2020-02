Srinagar, February 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a civilian in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey and dubbed him as an over-ground worker of mujahideen. Shakir, a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, in Pulwama is owner of a furniture shop.

Meanwhile, Indian police raided a residential house in Bongam area of Shopian district. The house belongs to 50-year-old Naseeer Ahmed Mantoo.

Like this: Like Loading...