Lawyers file bail plea for Kashmiri students held for ‘sedition’

Karnataka, India, February 29 (KMS): The lawyers for the three Kashmiri students, arrested under ‘sedition’ charges in Karnataka, have filed a petition for their bail under police protection.

Three students, Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, from Shopian district of occupied Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubali, were arrested on February 15 on sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform.

Earlier, on February 24, the lawyers had failed to file the bail plea due to protests by local lawyers in Dharwad. The Karnataka High Court had subsequently warned that attempts to stop the filing of their bail plea would be treated as contempt of court.

“The petition has been filed and it has been taken on record and the matter has been posted for hearing on March 2,” said senior advocate B T Venkatesh who moved the high court along with 23 other advocates after the Hubali Bar Association passed a resolution on February 15 opposing legal representation for the Kashmiri students.

