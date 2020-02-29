Maulana Shamsi’s book launched in Rajouri

Jammu, February 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the first opening ceremony

of the book “Dogra Raaj Ka Dawar (Dogra Raaj regeim) of Maulana Shamsi, the Chairman of Pir Panjal Civil Society, was held in Rajouri.

A large number of people from different walks of life from Rajouri and Poonch attended the book-launching ceremony

Besides the atrocities of Dogra Raaj, the book also mentions important and interesting events of the protection of non-Muslims by Muslims in 1947.

Speaking at the event, speakers said that Maulana Muhammad Shamsi’s book would be useful for the new generation to know and understand the important events of Dogra Raj.

The speakers praised Maulana Shamsi’s efforts and said, “This book is also teaching us to remember the oppression of ourselves and to teach unity.”

Maulana Shamsi speaking on the occasion said that atrocities were started in Dogra Raaj, which continue till now. He said, “It is time for brotherhood and unity. We must remember our position.”

Maulana Shamsi also praised the US President, Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir and said the people of Kashmir would appreciate the role of mediator for an acceptable solution to the dispute.

