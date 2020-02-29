Pakistani media, youth urged to keep highlighting Kashmir issue

Gujrat, Feb 29 (KMS): Speakers attending a seminar on Kashmir here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday condemned the flagrant human rights violations in Kashmir by the occupying Indian forces and stressed the need for Pakistani media and youth to play their roles by keeping the issue on the front burner.

Titled “Role of media in freedom of Kashmir”, the seminar was organized by the Centre for Media & Communication Studies (CMCS).

Political analyst and anchorperson Salman Ghani, Director-General Public Relations Department Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar and columnist Salman Abid were among the guests of honour. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik was in the chair with Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai and Chairperson CMCS Dr Zhaid Yousuf acting the hosts of the seminar.

“Only an economically strong Pakistan can help Kashmiris win freedom from brutal Indian occupation. The dream of permanent peace and stability in South Asia hinges entirely on the solution of the decades-old dispute according to the resolutions on Kashmir passed by the United Nations long ago,” Salman Ghani said, stressing a need for the Pakistani media as well as the youth to get their act together in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiris facing the brutal Indian occupation.

He said that ‘Modi mindset’ has in a way brought unity among our ranks and strengthened our resolve to support Kashmiris’ just cause of freedom. He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government in highlighting the issue of Kashmir on various world forums.

Prof. Dr Faheem Malik said he believed that the solution of Kashmir and other issues elsewhere lay in Muslims the world over shunning their differences and getting united as one ‘Ummah’.

Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi policies as the new wave of Hindutva terrorism threatening peace in south Asia which will, in the long run, engulf the whole world. He called upon the youth to play their part and support the just cause of Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from brutal Indian occupation.

Salman Abid said that the issue of Kashmir should be settled as per wishes of the people of the valley. The world has now become aware of the hidden agenda of the extremist Hindutva to persecute Muslims.

Dr Fareeshullah said, “Since freedom is a basic right of every human being, Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom is a just cause which must be supported.”

Dr Zahid Yousuf lauded the efforts and role of Pakistani media which he said kept the issue of Kashmir on the front burner never letting it die.

In the end, faculty member Rukhsana Riyaz recited a piece of her poetry on Kashmir.

