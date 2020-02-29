Troops intensify CASOs in IOK amid military lockdown

Indian atrocities cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

Srinagar, February 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amid continued military lockdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the territory to harass and intimidate the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested several youth during the operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah, Rajouri and other areas. The main objective behind these operations is to create a sense of fear among the people to stop them from staging demonstrations against the Indian atrocities in the territory. The local residents told media that the troops forcibly enter their houses, harass the inmates and ransack their properties.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements strongly denounced the continued military operations by Indian troops across the occupied territory. They said that such tactics showed frustration of India as the Kashmir dispute had got internationalized.

Meanwhile, notorious Indian investigating agency National Investigation Agency continued raids on the houses of people in Bakripora and Hajibal areas of Pulwama district, today. The NIA sleuths arrested a civilian, Shakir Bashir Magrey, yesterday, and dubbed him as an over ground worker of mujahideen. Indian police also raided a house in Bongam area of Shopian district.

The Chairman Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in his statement in Islamabad expressed concern over the unending sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir, due to the continued military siege on the 209th consecutive day, today. They also deplored that Muslims were being burnt alive inside their houses in New Delhi and their properties were being destroyed by Hindu extremists but the international community and the UN had become silent spectators.

On the other hand, Indian government has granted sanction to the Delhi police to prosecute former President of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case. On February 09, 2016, some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University held a protest on their campus against the capital punishment meted out to Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru. Kanhaiya Kumar was among the organizers of the event.

