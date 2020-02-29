Violence against humanity in India, IOK condemned

Brussels, February 29 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has condemned continued violence against humanity in India and in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels, reacting over severe situation of the minorities especially Muslims in India and as well as hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir, asked the world community to take serious notice of the current situation.

He said, world major powers should intervene to stop the ongoing anti-Muslim violence in India as it has risen recently, specially 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted by the fanatic elements backed by Modi’s regime.

He said what is happening in India is tragic and terrible. He said that Modi’s fascism was similar to the Nazism. “Modi had conducted pogrom of Muslims in Gujarat as Chief Minister of that province and now Delhi is witnessing the same situation. Media reports published about Muslims of India revealed that Muslims are being burnt, beaten and killed and their houses, mosques and graveyards are also being attacked and desecrated. The world community must accept this brutal reality of the Modi fascist racist regime and immediately stop it,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed said, people of Kashmir have been suffering for last over seven decades and their hardships have increased since August last year as India revoked special status of Kashmir and placed the territory under strict lockdown.

It is more almost seven months; occupied Kashmir has been besieged by the Indian forces and people of the territory have limited access to internet and other means of communication. People are facing shortage of food and medicine, he deplored.

He urged the European Union to raise issue of human rights specially violence against humanity in India and abuses of rights of Kashmiris in their upcoming summit with Indian authorities.

