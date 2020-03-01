22 AMU Kashmiri students booked in India

Lucknow, March 01 (KMS): The Aligarh police have booked over 22 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who belong to occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the charge of participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The protests started on February 24, a day after clashes between protesters and the police, in the Jeevangarh area of Aligarh. The FIR was lodged on Friday night.

The FIR was lodged against one Mohammad. Athar, who is a former students’ union member of AMU and 21 others. The students are known to be residents of Kashmir.

Police had earlier booked seven AMU students in another FIR lodged in connection with the protest.

Like this: Like Loading...