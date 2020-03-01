42 killed 300 injured in Delhi anti-Muslim violence

New Delhi, March 01 (KMS): At least 42 people have been killed and over 300 injured in deadly violence against Muslims in several parts of New Delhi.

The violence began after weeks of peaceful protests over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December 2019, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

Parts of the capital descended into violence on last Sunday, after a politician of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader warned Muslims against continuing with sit-ins or risk facing the BJP supporters’ wrath.

Over the next four days, northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad and Yamuna Vihar witnessed deadly violence against Muslims. Muslim homes, shops, mosques, schools, & other properties were torched.

This is said to be the worst riots Delhi has seen in more than three decades.

