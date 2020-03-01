Another anti-Kashmir step — India decides to apply 37 laws to IOK

New Delhi, March 01 (KMS): In another step towards the change of democratic character of Jammu and Kashmir, India has approved 37 laws, which were not previously applicable to occupied Jammu and Kashmir will now be applied in the territory after losing its special status.

The Indian Cabinet approved the decision for application and adaptation of Indian laws under concurrent list to Jammu and Kashmir. Among the said 37 Indian laws some include important acts like All India Services Act, The Census Act, The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, Income Tax Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, which were not earlier applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, but will now be applied in the territory, said an official release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar while briefing the reporters, termed it as an “important decision” after the unilateral decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

On 5 August 2019, the Modi government revoked the special status granted under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir that barred many Indian laws to be applied to the territory.

The Minister said, “We have also decided to pass an order for an adaptation of central [Indian] laws under the concurrent list. So 37 laws that were not applicable to Kashmir valley are now applicable.”

According to the release, the cabinet approved the order for an adaptation of Central Acts Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

These 37 Indian laws are given below:

1.The Advocates Act, 1961.

2.The All India Services Act, 1951.

3.The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

4.The Census Act, 1948.

5.The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

6.The Cinematograph Act, 1952.

7.The Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

8.The Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

9.The Dentists Act, 1948.

10.The Family Courts Act, 1984.

11.The Government Securities Act, 2006.

12.The High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Services) Act,1954.

13.The Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

14.The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

15.The Income-Tax act, 1961.

16.The Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

17.The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

18.The Real Estate (Regulation ^Development) Act, 2016

19.Th E National Co-Operative Development

20.The Official Languages Act, 1963.

21.The Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

22.The Press Council Act, 1978.

23.The Protection of Human Rights act, 1993.

24.The Public Debt Act, 1944.

25.The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966

26.The Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

27.The Textiles Committee Act, 1963.

28.The Court-Fees Act, 1870

29.The Indian Forest Act, 1927

30.The Limitation Act, 1963

31.The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

32.The Representation of People Act, 1950

33.The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013

34.The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

35.The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908

36.The Indian Penal Code, 1860

37.Criminal Procedure Code, 1973

