India decides to retain additional troops in IOK

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India has decided to retain its additional forces, brought before revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, last year, in the territory on the pretext of the ailing health of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chiarman, Syed Ali Gilani.

At least 400 additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, ITBP and SSB were brought into Kashmir the day before August 5, last year. In December, 72 companies of additional forces were withdrawn from the occupied territory.

A CRPF official told media that there were thorough deliberations of the security grid, both in New Delhi and Kashmir, in the wake of strong rumours about Syed Ali Gilani’s health.

“Earlier in February, rumours about [Syed Ali] Gilani’s fast-deteriorating health had raised serious concerns on law-and-order front. Keeping this is in view, the Indian Home Ministry took a decision that further withdrawal of forces should be halted immediately,” the officer said.

However, political analysts say Gilani’s health is just an excuse, while the fact is India does not want to withdraw its additional forces in view of fear of mass uprising against its unilateral action of abrogating Kashmir’s special status as and when weather improves in the coming months.

