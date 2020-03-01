Indian Army officer dies in fire incident in IOK

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army officer died in a fire incident in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district on Sunday.

A fire had broken out in an officers’ hut Saturday night and Major Ankit Budhraja of Indian army’s Corps Signals, attached with SSTC Gulmarg, rescued his wife and one of his dogs. However, the Major received burn injuries up to 90 per cent and died on the spot, a police official said.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters with the assistance of local police.

The body of the Army officer was shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further medico-legal formalities.

