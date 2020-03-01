Umar Aadil Dar seeks release of political detainees in IOK

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, has sought release of political detainees.

Umar Aadil Dar in his statement issued in Srinagar said that in democracy everyone had right to raise voice for their rights.

He added that all those youth who had been lodged in jails in different states of India must be shifted to Kashmir.

Umar Aadil Dar also demanded the restoration of internet in the occupied territory. He said that the suspension of internet had also affected the media and business fraternity besides other sectors and the authorities should restore the facility without further delay.

