Indian police arrest several youth in IOK

Authorities create atmosphere of fear , harassment



Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested several Kashmiri youth in different areas of the territory.

Indian police during crackdown operations and house raids arrested around half a dozen youth including Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, Rauf Ahamd and Ishfaq Ahmad in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore areas.

On the other hand, the cordon and search operations ongoing in different areas of Srinagar,Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment halting the daily life in these areas.

It is worth mentioning here that no ground news is coming out due to the military siege and ban on internet by Indian authorities, which entered 211th consecutive day,today, in occupied Kashmir.

Police claimed that the detained youth including Fayaz Ahmad Butt were overground workers of mujahideen.

However, those who have close look on the Indian way of doing things in occupied Kashmir reject the claim by police saying that it has become a routine that innocent youth are arrested and then a charge of being overground worker is labeled on them by the Indian authorities to justify their arrest.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have ordered newspapers and journalists in occupied Kashmir to stop coverage of any human rights violations and press notes of the Hurriyet leadership in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...