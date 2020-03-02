Amit Shah urges Indian forces to instil fear among Muslims

Kolkata, March 02 (KMS): Indian Home Minister Amit while referring to unrelenting protests by Muslims against the controversial citizenship laws has asked Indian security forces to instill fear among the people [Muslims] who “want to divide the nation and stop its peace”.

Amit Shah’s remarks come in the backdrop of anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, which claimed 43 lives, mostly of Muslims, earlier this week.

“Now, after Modi-ji became the Prime Minister, we have developed a proactive defence policy segregated from the foreign policy,” he said, adding that India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes.

Amit Shah, who landed in Kolkata amid protests against his presence, is expected to launch the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming municipal elections that would be held in April.

Amit Shah said the National Security Guards should instill fear in the people who “want to divide the nation and stop its peace”. “If they still come, it is the responsibility of the NSG to fight them and defeat them,” he added while speaking at an event of the NSG in Kolkata.

The state’s opposition CPM and the Congress criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing the rally at a time when political activities are restricted because of ongoing board exams. They also attacked the chief minister for failing to condemn the Delhi clashes when she met Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Meanwhile, police made a heavy deployment in the Shaheen Bagh area to scare Muslim women who have been leading a protest against the citizenship law for more than two months. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been imposed in Shaheen Bagh area near Jamia Millia Islamia.

