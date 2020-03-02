Delhi Muslim carnage: ‘It is safer to be a cow than a Muslim in India’, Kashmiri activist in Geneva

Geneva, March 02 (KMS): Indian delegation faced major embarrassment at its event in Geneva when a Kashmiri activist sought comment from pro-Modi politician, MJ Akbar on remarks that it was safer to be a cow than a Muslim in India.

A well known Kashmiri activist, Hasan Bana asked MJ Akbar: “One of your colleagues, Mr Shashi Tharoor has said that it is safer to be a cow than a Muslim in India.”

Condoning Modi-backed terror attacks on Indian Muslims in Delhi, pro-Modi politician, MJ Akbar called Tharoor’s statement irresponsible rhetoric.

“I don’t agree with Shashi Tharoor. Whatever has been said by him is far away from reality. He was in opposition and his comments were just irresponsible rhetoric,” he said.

Claiming that Indian Muslims were enjoying equal rights and equal opportunities, Akbar said, “They have made huge progress in every field. Mahatma Gandhi has said, Hindus and Muslims are one. God created them and no one can separate them,”

MJ Akbar bragged about progress and equal rights of the Muslims at a time when Indian police and saffron terror groups jointly carried out terror attacks on Muslims in Northeast Delhi, which left 44 people dead and many others, were wounded.

MJ Akbar was addressing at an event titled “Muslim in plural India and constitution” organised by the Indian government through a proxy on the sideline of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in United Nations, Geneva.

The event was organised in the backdrop of a spontaneous protest against India’s anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-Muslim terror attacks in Delhi.

Pro-Modi Muslim religious leader, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi and pro-government journalist Atika Ahmed Farouqi also spoke at the event. They defended India‘s CAA.

Interestingly, Akbar, Ilyasi, and Atika Farouqi have been silent over Delhi Muslim carnage. India organised this event to whitewash its sins against Muslims, which is evident from that fact it chose pro-government politician, religious scholar and a journalist to address the event.

When Indian pro-govt Muslims delegation was busy in whitewashing Modi’s sins, a Kashmiri activist represented Indian Muslim victims.

MJ Akbar joined BJP in 2014 at a time when there was targeted structural violence being perpetrated on Muslims by BJP. He was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand in July 2015.

He took oath as Minister of State for External Affairs in July 2016. He resigned from his post on 17 October 2018, after a growing number of sexual allegations were made against him.

Akbar was a Congress MP from Kishanganj in Bihar between 1989 and 1991.

