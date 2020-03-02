Extension of 37 more Indian laws to IOK denounced

Srinagar 02 March (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of the Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has expressed serious concern over the imposition of 37 more Indian laws on Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to totally annex the territory with India.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a meeting of the party Central Committee and Executive Council in Srinagar said India is committing grave human rights abuses in Kashmir to change the demography of the territory.

He strongly condemned the massacre of Muslims by the Bharatiya Janata Party gangsters in Delhi and the desecration of mosques and shrines. Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh University have also been arrested for freedom of expression.

Khwaja Firdous expressed regret that India had made itself a colonial force by snatching away the the rights of the Kashmiris. He said the Kashmiris are struggling to achieve their right to self-determination the same way India struggled against British rule.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical background and in accordance with UN resolutions to establish sustainable peace in South Asia.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

