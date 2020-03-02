Human plight of Kashmiris discussed

Karachi, March 02 (KMS): Panellists at a session at the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) on Sunday discussed political aspects and human plight of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and raised questions about the future of the disputed territory.

Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Mullick, British Historian Victoria Schofield, Former DG ISPR and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Athar Abbas and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan were in attendance at the discussion titled “Kashmir: The Paradise Lost” which was moderated by Former Strategic Plans Division Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs DG Khalid Banuri.

Speaking on the occasion, Mullick stressed on the human part of the Kashmir conflict, stating that for her “it was easier to connect with dead” than a living person while meeting the people of the oppressed nation.

Mullick, who considers herself a victim of India’s oppression, is the wife of The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairperson Muhammad Yasin Malik. She belongs to a divided Kashmiri family.

Talking about the political movement in the valley, Mullick revealed India’s main focus in the disputed territory.

“India has banned political organisations in Kashmir as it aims a leaderless movement so that the people lose focus and direction,” she said.

Revealing the passion of Kashmiri children, Mullick said that besides mama and papa, the children learn “Azadi” (freedom) as their initial words.

She added that the entire nation would be “extinct” if the people do not raise the issue of the Kashmiris.

Mullick stressed on multilateralism with a especial focus on the intervention of international forums including the United Nations, International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

For Schofield – another panelist – the issue of Kashmir was a painful subject as she had explored the valley in the 90s during insurgency.

“Nearly 25 years after my first publication on Kashmir, I am horrified that the issue of Kashmir is still under discussion without any resolution,” regretted Schofield while recounting her experience with the Kashmiri children and youth.

She noted that the issue is “more dangerous” as the new generation of Kashmiris was fighting for liberation.

“Now we have two union territories where the indications of Line of Control and disputed territory are blurring with time. Meanwhile, continuous tweets and statements from the Indian government indicate that their next target would be to gain control of G-B,” she added.

The British historian highlighted the role and the increased frequency with which the international communities were raising voice for the disputed territory during the last nine months.

“Human Rights Council has issued reports on Kashmir. Besides, I was a part of the briefing which Congress in Britain gave on human rights abuses in South Asia,” she said.

She added that once the lockdown was lifted, young Kashmiris would take to the streets because they were angry.

Responding to a question, Schofield said India was at a precarious stage as it has dismayed its Muslims population by introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to deadly riots.

Talking about India’s August 5 move when it revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir, Abbas, another panelist, asserted that the step was included in the BJP’s manifesto long ago.

However, Narendra Modi was waiting for an accurate moment when the international trend was changing, he said.

“Globally, the trend was shifting from democracy to liberal democracy, populism to greed of capitalist consumerism,” he added.

Highlighting the change of leadership and party in United States after 2016, Abbas stated that Modi had full support of the US president.

Raising concerns after lifting the lockdown from the valley, Abbas emphasised that the BJP was in a state of self-denial on the issue of Kashmir because Modi was ignoring the ground realities.

However, he admitted that the spirit of martyrdom for young Kashmiris refused to die down.

Meanwhile, Khan in his speech asserted that till now Pakistan was in a “monologue” with India on the issue of Kashmir.

Khan stressed that International community should stop genocide in Kashmir as the issue has already been raised in the United Nations General Assembly.

