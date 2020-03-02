Indian top court refuses to refer Article 370 to larger bench

New Delhi, March 02 (KMS): Indian Supreme Court has refused to refer to a larger bench a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of India’ unilateral decision of 5th August 2019 of abrogating Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

These cases were filed in the Supreme Court following the Narendra Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370 and scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, last year.

Most of the pleas were filed challenging the legality of this decision. A total of 23 petitions have been filed on issues related to the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

Legal experts say the verdicts has also set the tone of the Indian Supreme Court about the question of whether the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 was legal or not, which is to be decided later on. They say Indian judiciary has, so far, been toeing the line of the Modi government.

Like this: Like Loading...