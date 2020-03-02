Indian troops arrest several youth in IOK

Media outlets asked not to cover atrocities

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested several Kashmiri youth during crackdown operations and house raids in different areas of the territory.

Around half a dozen youth including Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Muzamil Nabi, Umar Ajaz, Rauf Ahamd and Ishfaq Ahmad were arrested in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore districts. The occupational forces have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment through the ongoing cordon and search operations in Kupwara, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Ironically, it is very difficult to ascertain the actual scale of violence against the Kashmiris during the Indian forces’ operations because of the ongoing military siege and Internet gag, which entered 211th consecutive day, today. Also, the Indian authorities have strictly ordered media outlets and journalists in occupied Kashmir to avoid covering any human rights violations and publishing statements of the Hurriyat leadership.

Hurriyat leader Khawaja Firdous, addressing a meeting in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the imposition of 37 more Indian laws on Jammu and Kashmir. He said that India could not validate its occupation over the territory through such tactics. Another Hurriyat leader, Umar Aadil Dar, in his statement demanded the release of political detainees lodged in jails of different states of India. Patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Professor Bhim Singh while addressing party delegates in Jammu also made a similar demand.

Meanwhile, Indian Supreme Court has refused to refer to a larger bench a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of India’s unilateral decision of 5th August 2019 of abrogating Article 370. Legal experts say the Indian judiciary has, so far, been toeing the line of the Modi government and the latest verdict should be seen in the same context.

In total disregard of sentiments of local people, the Bharatiya Janata Party has named the historic City Chowk, the commercial hub in old Jammu, as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’.

On the other hand, Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations at a meeting in Islamabad called upon the international community to impress upon India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

