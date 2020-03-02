Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations meet in Islamabad

Islamabad 02 Mar (KMS): An important meeting of Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations was held in Islamabad with Hurriyat AJK leader Mohammad Hussain Khatib in chair.

The meeting discussed the current situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the performance of the Hurriyat organizations in the Jammu region and the strategy to deal with the forthcoming threats to the region.

The meeting decided to increase links with the refugees based in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. The participants of the meeting praised the US-Taliban peace agreement and Pakistan’s role in the deal. They said that sincere efforts made to reach the peace agreement in Afghanistan were also needed to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting was attended by Mahmood Qureshi Advocate, Mushtaq Zargar, Naeem-ul-Hassan Khawaja and Ali Hassan Naqvi.

