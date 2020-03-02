Months have passed since IOK parents saw detained sons last time

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, months have passed since the parents of illegally detained Kashmiri youth, languishing in jails outside the Kashmir valley, saw them, last time.

28-year-old scholar, Fayaz Ahmed Meer, was arrested from his residence in Pulwama district in August, last year, and was shifted to the Baraily jail in India. He has in fact met his father Abdul Rasheed just once, in October, 2019, after the latter managed to make a trip to the UP with money borrowed from relatives. But Rasheed can recount little of the conversation, for it was in Hindi, a language he has difficulty following. The two weren’t allowed to speak in Kashmiri by jail authorities. Since then, the parents face the daunting task of collecting money visit their son again in UP.

“Fayaz was the breadwinner and now we have to manage expenses of a family of five. I go out to beg relatives for money every day,” the father told an Indian newspaper, adding that the family has also approached the district administration for help. Meer, a postgraduate in Political Science from Kashmir University, was picked up from his residence in Pahoo village and booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on August 3 last year for his alleged involvement in anti-India in 2014 and 2016.

“Fayaz was the breadwinner and now we have to manage expenses of a family of five. I go out to beg relatives for money every day,” he told TOI, adding that the family has also approached the district administration for help.

Fayaz is one of the 200-odd Kashmiri prisoners arrested under the stringent PSA and shifted to various jails in UP during or after events that followed the government’s move on Article 370. Like Fayaz’s family, many others told media that they are finding it hard to visit their kin as they can’t afford expenses. Kin of Irfan Ahmad Hurrah, a 26-year-old teacher at Darul Uloom Shah-e-Hamdan in Pampore, said they have no means of income except some agricultural land. “We can barely feed the family, forget arranging money to travel,” said his father Mohammad Maqbool Hurrah. “Irfan was called to the local police station on July 29 to offer namaaz in a mosque as the regular maulana was not available. That was the last time we saw him. Days later, on August 9, we were told he had been arrested under PSA for provoking people in the mosque. He was then moved to a jail in UP.”

Sami Jan, daughter of a daily wager whose brother, Faiz Ahmad Lone, is in a prison in UP has demanding shifting her sibling back to Srinagar Central Jail. Aizaz Ahmad Dar has also been approaching authorities after his father, Abdul Rasheed, a cab driver, was booked under PSA. He has managed to travel to Agra to meet his father just once.

Like this: Like Loading...