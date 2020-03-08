India using women as tool of war: Speakers

Islamabad, March 08 (KMS): Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad, today, paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri women braving Indian brutalities for the past more than three decades.

The seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party and the Right to Self Determination Movement International on the occasion of International Women’s Day, today. The speakers on the occasion said that Indian forces were using Kashmiri women as weapon of war in occupied Kashmir.

They paid special tributes to the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi who along with Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen, is languishing in Tihar Jail, India. They also glorified the sacrifices of Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Hameeda Naeem and other Kashmiri women for the Kashmir cause.

The speakers made a special reference to Konan- Poshpura mass rape, rape-and-double murder of two Shopian women and a minor victim Aasifa in Kathua and urged the global institutions of justice and human rights to come to the rescue of Kashmiri women in occupied Kashmir.

Among those who spoke on the occasion include Raja Najbat Hussain, Abdul Hameed Lone, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Senator Semi-Aizdi, Senator Sahar Kamran, Shaheen Kausar Dar, Uzma Hameed Gul, Taqdees Gilani, Amna Ansari, Anbirin Turk, Naila Altaf, Nabila Irshad, Nadia Niaz, Afshan Saeed, Sama Uroj, Asiya Khattak and Dr. Rihana Kausar.

The seminar was chaired by Raja Najabat Hussain while Semi-Aizdi attended it as Special Guest.

