IOK people asked to take RSS, BJP collaborators to task

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, through a number of posters appearing in different areas of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu, people have been asked to come down heavily on local collaborators of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu extremist organizations, involved in massacre of Muslims in the territory.

The posters on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Movement have been pasted on all important places including electricity poles and walls in Srinagar, Doda and other parts of the occupied territory. The posters reminded the Kashmiri people of the tens of thousands of sacrifices rendered by the locals for the freedom cause and urged them not to spare these stooges of the killers of Muslims in Kashmir and India.

Through these posters, the kashmiris have also been reminded of the recent statement of Geeraj Singh, a cabinet member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had stated that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.

Geeraj Singh is notorious for his provocative speeches against Muslims. The posters said that any leniency towards these collaborators would be tantamount to strengthening the hands of RSS, BJP and other anti-Muslim organizations in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...