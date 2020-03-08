‘IOK women facing humiliation day in day out’

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have said that the women across the world are observing International Women Day but the oppressed women of Kashmir have nothing to commemorate.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the world is talking about the empowerment of women and the women in the territory are facing the humiliation every day. “Our dear ones are killed every now and then. Innocent young boys are lodged in different jails without committing any serious crime and their mothers are waiting for their early release,” she added.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a function organised by a social organisation in Jammu to mark the World Women’s Day, said that the seven decades long Kashmir dispute had taken a heavy toll on the women in occupied territory and they are the worst victims of state oppression. He said, more than twenty-two thousand women in Kashmir have become widows during the last thirty years. He said women in Kashmir have lost their husbands, sons and brothers.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Fourm, Umer Aadil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar said that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, it is sheer injustice to ignore the women of occupied Kashmir suffering at the hands of Indian forces. He said, the women of Kigerpora, Kunan-Poshpora, Chanpora and dozens of other places are on record denied their justice till date and the men in uniform are still roaming free and even judiciary failed to nab culprits because men at the helm of affairs provided them shelter under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Meanwhile, on the directives of party chairman, a delegation comprising Ghulam Rasool Khaloo, Tauseef Ahmed, Angath Singh Khalisa and Faisal Mohammad visited the Khanyaar residence of bereaved family who lost their family members in a midnight tragic fire incident and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in a statement in Srinagar said that the United Nations claimed to protect women around the world and major countries of the world promise to provide justice to women, but they did nothing for the protection, security and dignity of oppressed women in occupied Kashmir.

