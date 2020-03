Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian forces blocked all entry and exit points of the area and conducted house-to-house search. The movement of the people was restricted.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

