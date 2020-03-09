Miseries of Kashmiri women continue unabated in IOK: Shamim Shawl

Geneva, March 09 (KMS): Kashmiri representative, Shamim Shawl has said that the world observed the International Women’s Day on March 8 but the miseries and victimization of the Kashmiri women at the hands of Indian forces continue unabated in occupied Kashmir.

Shamim Shawl addressing during the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva said that 10,507 Kashmiri women had been martyred by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel since January 1989 till date. At least 671 women have been killed by Indian troops since January 2001 till date, she added.

She said, Indian troops molested 11,179 women including the victims of Kunun-poshpora mass rape and Shopian double-rape-and murder of 17-year-old Aasiya and her sister-in-law Neelofar.

Similarly, an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano of Kathua, Jammu, was abducted, gang-raped and subsequently murdered by Indian forces personnel in January 2018.

Shamim Shawl on the occasion said that 16-year-old girl, Mumtaza Jan was picked up from her home in 2000 during night raids and disappeared but her case was still not registered. Her father was waiting for justice but he lost his own life and left this world. Who will look after this case?

She said that a girl, Insha Tariq Tariq, was arrested during door to door search operations on March 4 in Pulwama and nobody knows what will happen to her.

Shamim Shawl said that she was not talking about those women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who were subjected to custodial disappearances by India troops. She added that she was not telling you the stories of 8,000 Kashmiri women who went missing in custody during the past 31 years, as reported by APDP.

“I am telling this house about 19-month-old Heeba Jan, 2-year-old Nusrat Jan, Ulfat Hameed (17), Insha Mushtaq, Ifrah Shakoor (17), Shakeela Bano, Tammana (11), Shabroza Mir (16), Shakeela Begum(35) and Rafia Bano (31) who were blinded, need your attention and support. I am talking about Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sofi and Nahida nasreen, who have been languishing in India jail. Save the life of those who are alive. Those who have committed these crimes, bring them to justice. Come forward, save Kashmiri women and save humanity,” she maintained.

