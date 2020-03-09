Two Kashmiri youth martyred in IOK

Steadfastness of IOK women hailed

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Malik and Amir Ahmad Dar, were killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police.

As the news about the killing of the youth spread in the area, people defied restrictions and came out of their houses to protest against the Indian brutalities.They raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Several people were injured when the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters. The troops arrested three youth during house raids in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front while hailing the commitment of the Kashmiri women towards the freedom cause has said that they are the worst victims of Indian military aggression and state terrorism. A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said thousands of Kashmiri women are waiting for the return of their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers, who were picked up in front of them from their houses by the troops and were subsequently subjected to enforced disappearance.

Two labourers were killed and as many were injured in a blast, which took place inside an Indian army camp in Achabal area of Islamabad district, today. The deceased identified as Gulzar Ahmad Khan and Fayaz Ahmad Butt were busy in forced labour when the blast went off.

The launch of a so-called new political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’ by one Altaf Bukhari, a puppet of Hindu extremist organizations in India, has been described as ‘an offshoot of Bharatiya Janata Party’ by even pro-India leaders and political parties in occupied Kashmir. The National Conference in a statement in Srinagar said India is contriving to prop up yet another formation in Kashmir to serve its interests at the cost of democracy. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress described the creation of the party as a handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies to create chaos and divisions in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...