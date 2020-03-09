Two labourers killed in blast inside Indian Army camp in IOK

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two labourers were killed and as many were injured in a blast, which took place inside an Indian army camp in Islamabad district, today.

Two labourers Gulzar Ahmad Khan and Fayaz Ahmad Butt were killed and three others were injured in a blast inside the Indian army camp at Khundroo in Achabal area of the district.

The injured labourers were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested three youth during house raids in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

