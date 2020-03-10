Five family members killed in Udhampur

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five members of a family including three minor girls, a boy and a woman, were killed after a residential house was hit by a boulder in Udhampur district.

A loose rock rolled down through the house, killing five of the family members on the spot at Barmeen Khein area of the district during night, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sharda Devi, Aarti Devi, Anu Devi, Swani Devi and Pawan Singh .

Meanwhile, one of the injured identified as Raj Singh was rushed to District Udhampur for treatment.

