IOK colleges will be monitored through CCTV cameras

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in the name of preventing students from pro-freedom activities, Indian authorities are planning to install CCTV cameras at the colleges in the Kashmir valley.

The authorities have decided to install the surveillance cameras in a phased manner whereas the process would be started for the colleges in Srinagar.

The plan was discussed at a high-level meeting of Indian establishment. The colleges in Srinagar that will be getting the cameras installed on priority are the ones that would monitor the activities of the students .

The universities concerned and colleges have started the installation process and that a guarded control room would store database of the video-footage, said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. All this is being done in a bid to check the activities of students and surveillance.

“The movement of students will under the lens,” said the authorities at a college in Srinagar.

They said the CCTVs would also be installed in classrooms. But the officials were not sure if the cameras to be installed inside the classrooms would be microphone-enabled or not. “Usually CCTVs don’t have microphones but it’s being discussed if CCTVs proposed to be installed in the classrooms should be equipped with the audio facility,” an official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian authorities are struggling to ensure that no educational institutions remain free from protests in future.

