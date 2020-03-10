MAPIM denounces massacre of Indian Muslims, lockdown in IOK

Kuala Lumpur, March 10 (KMS): Kuala Lumpur based non-governmental organization, Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) has expressed deep anguish and concerns over the prevailing bloodbath targeting Muslims in India and inhuman lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MAPIM headed by Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur demanded the Indian government to immediately take action against Hindus extremist elements who targeted and killed the innocent Muslims in Delhi and destroyed their properties and masjids.

Here is the full text of the statement:

“We, are expressing our deep anguish and concerns over the prevailing mayhem in India. The Delhi riots has now turned into bloodbath targeting Muslims; their homes, shops, mosques and madrasahs. Recorded videos of brutal attacks depicting police officials together with mobs colluding hand in hand creating religious pogrom cannot be ignored without a world response.

We demand the Indian government to immediately take action against those extreme elements from the Hindus who targeted and killed the innocent Muslims in Delhi and destroyed their properties and masjids.

The situation of anarchy seems to be escalated by hate campaign promoted by politicians and religious fanatics with the intention of annihilating Muslims in particular. Measures should be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such a massacre.

We condemn those who have taken the law in their own hands. The attacks and arson of homes, mosques and madrasah cannot be left unchecked and those responsible unpunished.

Action should be taken against the BJP leaders such as Amit Shan and Kapil Mishra, who have instigated the mobs and rallied them to crush the peaceful protest that are a constitutional right to express their grievance.

We convey our deep condolences to the families of the victims that had to endure the gruesome violence allowed to reign in the streets of Delhi.

We salute and are touched by Muslims and Hindus who extended assistance to protect the victims amid the brutal attacks.

We abhor the chronology of events kicked off by the BJP government that has culminated into people’s rage nationwide. The BJP government is in complicit with the current violence, repeating the Gujarat and Babri mosque attacks. Now the government has let loose anger and vengeance on the streets resulting in heavy casualties amongst children, women and old age.

We also condemn the role of the media and police in being biased against the Muslims and being complicit with the government to promote their hateful agenda of division and oppression.

The unjust policies, laws and actions by the government have intentionally target a religious creed and this will render India unmanageable politically, socially and economically.

We cannot keep silent on the atrocities still continuing at the moment and demand that the international community intervene immediately to stop the violence.

We call strongly that the people of India to resume the once harmonious co-existence between of people of different faiths and religions, castes and creeds.

They must not submit to the hatred provocation and campaign of animosity by the politicians and mobs to destroy the integrity of India.

Peace and human rights activists amongst scholars, journalists, professionals and NGO activists must unite to resist the ruling party’s policy of religious supremacy expounded by the BJP government and the RSS nationalist Hindus.

The spread of violence and oppression in the name of religion must be combated and they must come out in one voice that the policy of the government must be reversed.

Hatred and violence against a faith, supported by elite religious groups and politician cannot be allowed to prevail. This is contrary to the Indian constitution and challenges the very core of the secular pluralistic society of India.

We reiterate out strong opposition to the behavior of the Indian government’s apparatus of law. The inhuman lockdown on Kashmir and the subsequently the verdict on the Babri mosque have culminated in the outrage of Muslims in India and the world.

There is a clear evidence of the recklessness of the Indian authorities resulting in brutal response by the police force.

Video footages and newspaper reports, reveals a severely partisan and barbaric crackdown on peaceful protestors. The so called pride of India claiming to be the biggest democracy in the world has failed miserably to stand out with the ground realities.

We express strongly our rejection to the unjust CAA, NCR, and NPR laws that has created the current chaos.

The threat to the weaker sections of the society is too glaring. The India society is in jeopardy of social unrest if the laws are pursued with disregard to the plight of the millions of Muslims and low caste who are targeted.

We request the government to take responsibility and compensate the victims of this aggression for their loss of property and lives of loved ones.

We express our solidarity and in full support with the people of India from various creeds and faith, joining hands to resist the unjust law and to pressure the government to redirect their path to seek to resolve the economic slowdown which should be the priority. Taking away the attention of the people from the real issue of India will not augur well to fix the ailing economy of the nation.

We call all Muslims and Hindus and other faith, amongst religious leaders, politicians, scholars and social activists in Malaysia to joint in unity to demand India to stop the violence and render full protection to the innocent people who are been targeted by the mobs.”

The statement was endorsed by endorsed by Secretariate for Ulama Assembly of Asia,

.Alliance of World Masjid in Defence of Al Aqsa, Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia, Persatuan Ulama Malaysia, Global Peace Mission, Persatuan Sejagat Kebajikan Rakyat Malaysia, Haluan Malaysia, Persatuan Persaudaran Muslimah Malaysia, Jama’iy Perak, Ikatan Muhibbah India Muslim Malaysia, Citizens International, IReach Malaysia, Persatuan MAWAR, PERMIM, Majlis Muafakat Muslimah Masjid,. Gerakan Kepenggunaan Masjid, Persatuan Dhuaafa dan Pengupayaan Masyarakat and Pusat Dhuaafa Sejahtera.

