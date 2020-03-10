Mishal Malik for exposing Indian violations in occupied Kashmir

Lahore, March 10 (KMS): Mishal Hussein Malik, a human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Monday, held a meeting here with executive committee of the GCU’s Kashmir Society.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present at the meeting held at the university’s Syndicate Committee Room. The Society was established last month by the vice-chancellor on the recommendation of Mrs Mishal Mullick.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Malik, who is also the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, highlighted a need for exposing the human rights violations and genocide of Kashmiris before the international community through a process of law with legally-acceptable evidences. She praised the GCU initiative and offered fullest support to the GCU Kashmir Society.

Prof Zaidi also stressed raising an effective voice for the rights and freedom of Kashmiris. He said that students could play a key role in voicing for the rights of Kashmiris through conferences, seminars and social media.

He motivated the members of GCU Kashmir Society, saying that they were the first executive body of the society established under the joint patron-in-chief of Mrs Mishal Malik. Later, students discussed their plans for highlighting the human rights violations in the Valley by the Indian Army.

